Swalwell: Prosecutors Should Be Charging Officers for Arresting Dems

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” that top prosecutors should be charging “rogue agents” who arrested Democratic lawmakers.

Co-host Symone Sanders-Townsend said, “My concern is, and I want to juxtapose with what happened to Senator Padilla, the handcuffing of him being thrown to the ground at a DHS presser by FBI agents after he was escorted into the room by FBI officials and the National Guard. LaMonica McIver has now been indicted. She was charged and indicted on federal charges.”

She asked, “I don’t feel like House leadership and Senate leadership on the Democratic side has been as forceful as they should be, given the escalation by the government on their own members. What say you?”

Swalwell said, “Yeah, well, I’m seeing it from Leader Jeffries, who led us to the House steps immediately after Senator Padilla had been arrested. Then we went to Senator Thune’s office to demand answers afterward. But I also see attorneys general across the country who have law enforcement powers. And the way I see it is, if I was a prosecutor, the top prosecutor in my state, and these rogue agents arrested somebody like Alex Padilla, who was just exercising his First Amendment right in his own office building and had him arrested, if I had a criminal statute that met the facts, I would use it. And that’s the same thing in New York. So if you have law enforcement capabilities and the facts meet those criminal statutes, you have to meet their chaos with your own strength. Otherwise, we’re always reacting to Donald Trump rather than the other way around.”

