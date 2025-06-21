Levin on U.S. Iran Strikes: ‘We Just Kicked Their Ass’

Saturday, during a special broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” network host and radio talker Mark Levin praised President Donald Trump and the U.S. military for what was reportedly a successful strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility.

Levin described it as having “kicked their ass,” adding that Trump had done what no other president had the “guts” to do.

“First of all, you’re looking at a historic figure. Shouldn’t we have a little faith in this man? We have a lot of faith in this man. Shouldn’t we have faith in the United States military? We just kicked their ass. We just took out what they spent four years trying to build, and hundreds of billions of dollars with the help of the North Koreans, the Chinese and the Russians and anybody else they could get.

He took out those sites. The Israelis laid the foundation. We brought our bombers in. They were not touched, not by a moth, dropped these massive bombs, blew them to kingdom come and left. There’s no other military on the face of the earth that could do that. There’s no other commander-in-chief that has the guts to do what President Trump did.”

