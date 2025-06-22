Rubio: Iran Closing Strait of Hormuz Would Be ‘Massive Escalation’

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that if Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, it would be a “massive escalation” that would merit a response.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “Do you expect Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt oil transportation?”

Rubio said, “Well, I would encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call column about that, because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil. If they do that, it will be another terrible mistake. It’s economic suicide for them if they do it, and we retain options to deal with that. But other countries should be looking at that as well. It would hurt other countries’ economies a lot worse than ours. It would be a, I think, a massive escalation that would have merit, a response not just by us, but from others. So look, they’re going to they’re going to say what they need to say. You know, these are the things that need to happen for their own internal politics and so forth.”

He added, “But in the end, we’re going to judge them by the actions that they take moving forward. We had three objectives. We struck those three objectives with decisive force, and that was the point of this mission. And that’s what we achieved. What happens next will depend on what they do. They want to negotiate. We’re ready to negotiate. They want to get out and do things that are dangerous. We have responses available that are devastating.”

