Glaude: Trump’s Deportations ‘Part of the Great Replacement Theory’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s mass deportations were “part of the great replacement theory.”

Discussing the administration’s deportation efforts, host Nicolle Wallace said, “At it root it has the problem with the numbers and the problem with the fact that Trump has purged everyone based in facts based on reality from his inner circle for nine years.”

Glaude said, “Absolutely. I mean, he’s on Earth 2 with the with enablers. I think this is clear. But I also want us to be very, very honest with ourselves. This is part of the great replacement theory. This is for the base, for some of these folks this is exactly what they want. And we need to understand that and name it for what it is.”

He added, “What saw with the men cutting grass outside of the I-Hop, what we saw with Sayed Naser who actually served in Afghanistan along side U.S. troops, it shows service and sacrificed do not matter. It all depends on whether or not these folk view you as other. And if you’re consistent, if you look like the country that they want the country to look like. And I think if we’re honest with ourselves about that part, then we’ll understand the cruelty of it all.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN