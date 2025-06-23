Vance: Iran Will Have to Deal with U.S. Military Again if They Rebuild Nuke Program

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Vice President JD Vance stated that if Iran tries to build a nuclear weapon again, “they’re going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again.” And he hopes that Iran has learned the lesson that “we can destroy whatever nuclear capacity you build up. I think that lesson is what’s going to teach them not to rebuild their nuclear capacity.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “So, after all of this, if the Iranian government survives as is, what’s to stop it from rebuilding over time if they, in fact, moved the 60% highly enriched uranium? That’s the concern.”

Vance responded, “No, the big concern, Bret — and this is, again, what we destroyed — is, their ability to enrich uranium. If they have 60% enriched uranium, but they don’t have the ability to enrich it to 90%, and, further, they don’t have the ability to convert that to a nuclear weapon, that is mission success. That is the obliteration of their nuclear program, which is why the president, I think, rightly, is using that term.”

Vance continued, “But here’s the question: If Iran is desperate to build a nuclear weapon in the future, then they’re going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again. Our hope is that the lesson that the Iranians have learned here is, look, we can fly a bunker-buster bomb from Missouri to Iran, completely undetected, without landing once on the ground, and we can destroy whatever nuclear capacity you build up. I think that lesson is what’s going to teach them not to rebuild their nuclear capacity.”

