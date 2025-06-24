IAEA: Iran’s Nuke Program ‘Set Back Significantly’, ‘Night and Day’ from 2 Weeks Ago

During an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Story,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that Iran’s “nuclear program has been set back significantly.” And there’s a “night and day” difference between Iran’s nuclear program two weeks ago and where it is now.

Host Martha MacCallum asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:15] “Given what you have seen from the sky, and understanding that you haven’t been on the ground yet, how far back do you believe Iran’s nuclear weapons program has been set by these strikes. Is it months, is it years?”

Grossi answered, “I think the nuclear program, the Iranian nuclear program has been set back significantly. When you say years, I don’t know, what is the metric that you want to apply? Now, I don’t know. We have to see what they want to do, are they going to reconstruct what they had? And let’s not forget, there are so many interactions here, Martha. If, for example, there is a resumption, as I hope, personally, of the negotiation with Ambassador Witkoff, where there was an idea that Iran would not be enriching and would perhaps be part of an international consortium. There were very interesting ideas that were being floated. This is not my thing. This is for the negotiation that is going to take place, I hope, again, as it was. And we would only need to verify it, but it is clear that there is one Iran before June 13 — nuclear Iran, and one now, and it’s night and day.”

Earlier, Grossi said that the IAEA doesn’t know where all of Iran’s uranium is.

