Warren: This Isn’t Trump — Netanyahu Is Really ‘Calling the Shots’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she was concerned President Donald Trump is letting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu call the shots in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Host Jen Psaki said, “I want to start with Iran because it’s clear that the nuclear program, there’s tons of reporting today was not obliterated as Trump and many of his lackeys said it over and over again. There was a delay of the all members classified briefing that you and others were supposed to get. There was some sort of document transmitted to the Hill that’s way different from answering questions. What do you think is going on here?”

Warren said, “So I think it’s very. clear that the administration and the Republicans don’t want to have to answer any questions that Democrats. might put to them about both what has happened. For example, what what does the intelligence actually show about how much damage was done?”

She continued, “My real concern is that Netanyahu is really the one calling the shots here. This isn’t Donald Trump. Netanyahu is the one who did the maneuvering.”

She added, “The only way that we are going to have for keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon over a long arc is to negotiate.”

