Dem Rep. Garamendi: Iran Nuclear Deal ‘Wasn’t Everything That Was Necessary’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that while the Iran nuclear deal “was working. It wasn’t everything that was necessary.”

Garamendi said, “Well, we know we have a model that was in place, that Obama put in place. Trump just put that aside. That first one had been negotiated by China, Russia, and the Europeans, as well as the United States. And it was working. It wasn’t everything that was necessary. But this happened to be the year when it would be updated. We need to go back to that.”

He added, “So, what we have to do is to get a new negotiation in place, use whatever success we have, and recognize along the way that we had an extraordinary military that was able to pull off a very important use of the bunker-buster bombs and our congratulations and admiration needs to go out to each and every one of those, not only the pilots, but the rest of the crew that made all of that happen. Going forward, let’s get the information, and then let’s go back to the negotiating table, which President Trump was at before this bunker-buster episode, and then, continue forward.”

