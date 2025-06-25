MSNBC’s Wallace: I’m ‘Gutted’ over Trump’s Deportations of Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on ” The Bulwark” podcast that she was “gutted” by the thought of alleged gang members being deported to El Salvador.

When asked what scares her the most about the Trump administration, Wallace said, “Oh everything. I’m scared. I remember the first day I read about the deportations to El Salvador, of the alleged Tren De Aragua Members for whom no evidence was ever presented that they ever had anything to do with Tren De Aragua. I remember saying, I wish I didn’t feel so gutted, and I wish I could stop thinking about these guys being scared in El Salvador.”

She continued, “And then, I was somewhere, I was in Westchester. It’s usually a baseball trip, I don’t know what I was doing but we stopped to get something to eat and I saw the paid ads that Homeland Security was doing in front of the deportees who are now prisoners.”

Wallace added, “I was gutted and I think I’m sometimes scared by how much anguish I feel over how they’re treating human beings. But I think that if you abandon the anguish, then you carry out horrible things against human beings.”

