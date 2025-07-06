Beshear: I’m Thinking About a 2028 Presidential Run

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was considering running for president in 2028.

Host Dana Bash said, “Governor, you’ve committed to serving out your term as governor, which is slated to end December 2027. Your name frequently comes up as a contender for the 2028 Democratic primary for president. You said, I’ll think about it after next year. What will make you decide that that’s going to be a yes, you’ll run for president?”

Beshear said, “So my primary obligation and what I’m putting all my energy towards is to be the best governor of Kentucky that I can be next year. I’ll also be the head of the Democratic Governors Association. I think especially in these rural states where Republican governors have not spoken up whatsoever to stop this devastating bill, we’re going to have strong candidates. We’re going to win a lot of elections, and hopefully that paragraph about who speculated in 28 gets bigger because we’ve brought in more leaders.”

He added, “If you’d asked me this question a couple of years ago, I would have said no. My family’s been through a lot, but I do not want to leave a broken country to my kids or anyone else’s. So what I think is most important for 2028 is a candidate that can heal this country, that can bring people back together. So when I sit down, I’m going to think about whether I’m that candidate or whether someone else is that candidate. I’m going to make sure we’re putting the country first, because my kids deserve to grow up in a country where they don’t have to turn on the news every morning, even when they’re on vacation and say, ‘What the heck happened last night?'”

