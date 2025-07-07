Whitehouse: Trump’s Threats to Elon Musk Likely ‘Illegal’

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that President Donald Trump’s back and forth with Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now crossed over into “illegal territory.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Senator, this begins as a story about money and politics. It’s the only reason these two people know each other. They never met before Donald Trump was taking money as a politician. And here’s Donald Trump now threatening that if Elon Musk does do something political involving possibly a third party, but Donald Trump doesn’t like, he will retaliate by taking government contracts away.

He asked, “How close are we here to something illegal?”

Whitehouse said, “We are very much into illegal territory. The problem is that the Attorney General of the United States is essentially our MAGA attorney general and she will not cross Donald Trump under any circumstances. And so the entire apparatus of law enforcement will be disabled if Donald Trump were to be the subject of it.”

He added, “So what is illegal has now been replaced by what is prosecutable and in this environment, the crimes can be gotten away with.”

