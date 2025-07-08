Bass: I Have to Keep Residents ‘Safe’ from Border Patrol

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass reacted to discussions about her being arrested by saying that she’s doing her job by protecting her residents “from my own government, from military that are supposed to be overseas fighting foreign enemies, from the Custom[s] and Border Patrol” and from the National Guard.

Bass said, “Well, they’re going to arrest me for doing my job? As Mayor, my number one responsibility is to keep Angelenos safe.”

She continued, “Now, it never dawned on me that I would have to worry about keeping Angelenos safe from my own government, from military that are supposed to be overseas fighting foreign enemies, from the Custom[s] and Border Patrol — we’re about 2.5 hours away from a border — or from the National Guard that [has] been federalized, unnecessarily. This is an example of the federal government essentially seizing power from a governor, federalizing the National Guard, bringing them to Los Angeles when nobody asked for them. These are young women and men that have pulled — that have been pulled out of work, they’ve been pulled from their families, they’ve been pulled from school for an assignment that is basically, I don’t know what this is, other than a political stunt. I do feel like L.A. is a petri dish, and we are the experiment and basically sending the signal to the nation that this is what’s coming your way, first, L.A., let’s see who’s next.”

Bass further said that she wasn’t interfering with federal agents.

