Jeffries on Mamdani’s Socialism, Israel Views: ‘The Bigger the Tent,’ the More People We Can Reach

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) responded to a question on if there’s room in the party for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s (D) views on democratic socialism and Israel by saying that “the bigger the tent, the more likely it is that we can reach the greatest number of Americans.”

Jeffries began by saying that Mamdani’s platform on affordability is “very provocative…I look forward to sitting down and talking to him about his plans to actually implement that platform, to deal with some of the challenges that the communities that I face are dealing with, in terms of gentrification and displacement and a whole host of other issues that I would normally talk about with any Democratic nominee and certainly will talk about with our particular Democratic nominee in the context of the mayoral race.”

Later, host Ari Melber asked, “[N]ot saying you would endorse the whole platform, but when his platform is affordability, ideas around democratic socialism, raising the tax rate in the city of New York, free busses, a different type of foreign policy, if we simplify, but much more harshly critical of the Israeli government, say, than I think the congressional leaders have been in terms of approaching the entire conflict, is there room in the big tent of the Democratic Party for that right now or for you is that TBD?”

Jeffries answered, “Well, certainly, we’re a big tent party. And I think what I’ll say, in terms of the House Democratic Caucus family, is that every single member of the House Democratic Caucus, from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), all the way to Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), and everyone in between, progressives, new Dems, and Blue Dogs, we, in the House, we represent the gorgeous mosaic of the American people. That’s a good thing. Now, I think what we have to do is make sure that we can more intimately communicate with the American people that we understand their challenges and their frustrations as it relates to the desire to build an affordable economy that actually works for working-class Americans that we hear you, we see you, we feel you, and we’re committed to making life better for you. And the bigger the tent, the more likely it is that we can reach the greatest number of Americans.”

