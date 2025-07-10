Dem Rep. Ivey: We Could Drop Sanctuary Laws in Exchange for Avoiding Mass Raids, But ICE Should Get Warrants

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) said that Democrats could honor ICE detainers and end sanctuary city laws in exchange for assurance that we won’t have things like mass raids at Home Depots, “But the Constitution already has something laid out. That’s called the Warrant Clause.”

Host Leland Vittert asked if complying with ICE detainers would keep ICE from having to go out into the community to find criminals.

Ivey responded that ICE largely isn’t doing that, “they’re casting very broad nets and they’re picking up lots of people who they think are Latino, and then they sort them out later. That’s what’s going on. It’s essentially a racial profiling scenario.”

Later, Vittert asked, “Wouldn’t it be a lot easier, wouldn’t Democrats have a lot higher moral ground to stand on if they said, look, we will honor ICE detainers, we will end sanctuary city laws in return for no raids at Home Depots?”

Ivey responded, “I suppose you could do that. But the Constitution already has something laid out. That’s called the Warrant Clause. And one of the reasons we have the Warrant Clause is because the British did exactly what you’re talking about.”

Ivey also stated that ICE should get arrest warrants and local officials have to comply with those and criminals can be deported even with sanctuary laws. He also said that some people can be arrested without warrants.

