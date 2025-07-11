Ana Navarro: Trump’s Mass Deportation ‘Is About Making America White Again’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Ana Navarro said President Donald Trump’s mass deportation was about “making America white again.”

Navarro said, “This is horrible, what’s happening is horrible. If you are out there in the Everglades driving out there and getting out of your car to take a picture as if it was the Eiffel Tower, you are a racist and you are a horrible human being. By the way, there’s Cubans who are legal permanent residents in that detention center right now because this is not just go un undocumented immigrants when you are taking away temporary protective status. when you are putting legal permanent residents in detention and deporting them, when you are threatening U.S. citizens that you don’t like that you’re going to take away their citizenship, naturalized ones, when you are talking about birthright citizenship and taking that away, this is not about going after the criminals and the gang members, this is about making America white again and otherizing everybody who is an immigrant.”

She added, “Just think about this at the same time that they are rounding up Latino immigrants, brown immigrants, they are opening up the doors for white South Afrikaners freeing from a nonexistent genocide. So, look, this is about one deporting people and, two, scaring people out of this country. That is why he has sent people to a gulag in El Salvador, disappear them. a gulag where people only leave if they’re dead. That is why he’s using military personnel in L.A. to go into parks where children are playing to terrorize people.”

