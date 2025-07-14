Ana Navarro: Harder for a White Man to Understand Trump’s ‘Reign of Terror’ on Latinos

Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight,” political contributor Ana Navarro debated with panelist Brad Polumbo over white men understanding President Donald Trump’s “reign of terror” on Latinos.

Navarro said, “I actually think having been at the No Kings protests with a lot of Democrats last month, a few weeks ago, there were protests and thousands of cities, millions of people out there protesting in small cities and big cities, small protests and huge protests defying the fear, defying the reign of terror and retribution that Donald Trump is trying to impose on America.”

Polumbo said, “You’re definitely being hyperbolic when you talk about a reign of terror. When the doomsday alarm from Democrats or from media critics is always at a ten it doesn’t hit the same.”

Navarro said, “I want to respond to you saying that I was hyperbolic when I talked about a reign of terror.”

Polumbo said, “Because that is hyperbolic.”

Navarro said, “No, it might be hyperbolic for you as a white man. It’s certainly not hyperbolic for me as a Latino.”

Polumbo said, “Being racist now.”

Navarro said, “No, I’m not being racist.”

Polumbo said, “Your dismissing my opinion for being a white man.”

Navarro said, “No, I’m not dismissing your opinion. I am telling you that what Latino, the Latino community, the brown community in America feel.”

