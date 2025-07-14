Raskin: ‘Dangerous to Public Health and Safety’ Not to Release Epstein Files

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that it was “dangerous to public health and safety” that President Donald Trump is not releasing all the Jeffrey Epstein materials.

Raskin said, “Right now, we are in a very extreme period of conspiracy theory and hysteria over this thing, and understandably so. President Trump, Vice President Vance, Pam Bondi herself, Dan Bongino, Kash Patel, all of them were demanding before the election the release of all of the materials related to Jeffrey Epstein, and they were alleging a massive, basically human trafficking, child sex abuse conspiracy ring. If that were true, that would be of profound significance and importance to everybody in America. That’s not an ideological thing or a political thing. We’re a society which is seen terribly traumatic cases of massive child sex abuse in churches, in schools, in colleges and universities, including Michigan State and Ohio State. This is not fictional, fabricated stuff. This is all well documented, and it’s a serious threat to public health and to our children in society. So I don’t blame anybody for being upset about this if you’ve got the President of the United States talking about it. But now what’s happened is he’s performed a complete 180 u-turn and now says there’s nothing there.”

He added, “Clearly, it’s Donald Trump who’s making the call here for whatever reason. He said he was going to release it and now he’s saying there’s nothing to see here and appears to be wanting to sweep the whole thing under the rug.”

Raskin added, “I think that’s an irresponsible way to proceed after having inflamed millions and millions of people in the country and raised all kinds of doubts about our law enforcement commitment to prosecuting child sex abuse. I mean, if there are literally other people on this list who are somehow implicated in these actions, it is dangerous to public health and safety not to release the names publicly. If all of it is a concoction and an invention, then I think they need to come clean about that and say they don’t have such a list or it’s made up or what have you. But I think it’s very dangerous just to leave these things hanging out there.”

