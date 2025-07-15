Hawley: ‘Declassify All of the Information Related to the Butler Shooting’

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) urged Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to declassify the information tied to the July 2024 attempted assassination on Donald Trump in Butler, PA.

“Senator, the security footage at the Trump rally should tell us at least something,” FNC host Jesse Watters said. “Have you heard anything about that?”

“No, I haven’t, and I haven’t heard answers to any of the other questions that you posed, Jesse, or once frankly, the whistleblower has revealed to us almost a year ago, many of which you reported on this show,” Hawley replied. “I mean, for instance, why were local drones refused? You might remember, local law enforcement had drones, offered them to the Secret Service, they said, no. Why in the world did that happen?”

“Here’s what needs to happen now,” he added. “All of this needs to be declassified. I’m calling on Secretary Noem to declassify all of the information related to the Butler shooting. It has been a year. The guy is dead. They’re never going to bring criminal charges against him. Let’s get the truth out there to the American public. Everybody deserves to know, from the President on down, what really happened. All of these documents ought to be declassified immediately.”

