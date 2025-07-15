Rand Paul: ‘In All Likelihood, People in America Died’ for Taking Fauci’s Advice

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said, given questions about former President Joe Biden and his administration’s alleged improper use of the autopen, the pardon granted to former National Institutes of Health director Anthony Fauci may be invalid.

The Kentucky Republican argued Fauci’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic warranted more scrutiny.

“The rules that Fauci came up with for all of us to follow impacted families across the country,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “It’s unbelievable to me that he gets pardoned and is off the hook. Do you believe that that pardon was legitimate?”

Paul replied, “No, and I think he is probably not criminally liable for saying stuff that made no scientific sense. Like, the whole wearing cloth masks over you, in all likelihood, people in America died because they took his advice, wore cloth masks. They were 80-years-old. They took care of their spouse, and they got COVID anyway, because cloth masks don’t work. So, it was bad advice. It was terrible advice. We never should have hired him to be a public health expert.”

“He also severely damaged a lot of our workers, the meatpacking workers, a lot of people who worked really hard in a messy industry,” he continued. “Once they had COVID, he should have told them, in all likelihood, you’re safe. Instead, he told them, no, no, no. Now you still have to triple mask up. You have to be afraid. Your family has to be afraid. He really didn’t do any of the things that a public health official should have done.”

