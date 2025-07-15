U.S. NATO Amb.: We Gave Putin a Chance, if He Keeps Fighting, We’ll Arm Ukraine with Europe Paying

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker stated that the NATO weapons deal “is a great next step in finally ending this war, but, again, if Vladimir Putin wants to continue to fight on the battlefields of Ukraine, the United States of America will sell Europe armaments so that they can be used by Ukraine to defend themselves.” And “what this says, also, to Vladimir Putin, I think, is very loud and clear, which is, we’ve given you a chance for peace. President Trump is a peacemaker, but if you want war, we will arm Ukraine and Europe will pay for it.”

Whitaker stated, “I think it’s very important to know, first of all, kind of the days of the United States sending unlimited taxpayer dollars to defend Ukraine are over. President Trump has made a very smart decision and agreement with NATO, which says Europe and Canada will pay for the weapons. The United States will manufacture them. Obviously, we make the best weapons systems in the world and everyone wants them. And we’re going to prioritize those going to Ukraine. And what this says, also, to Vladimir Putin, I think, is very loud and clear, which is, we’ve given you a chance for peace. President Trump is a peacemaker, but if you want war, we will arm Ukraine and Europe will pay for it.”

He continued, “And it’s actually, I think, a great step in ultimately bringing this war to a conclusion, to an end. In the last 18 months, Russia has gained about 1% of Ukrainian land. They’re making no success. They’re losing thousands of soldiers every single day. And way too many private citizens in Ukraine in the big cities are being injured. So, I think this is a great next step in finally ending this war, but, again, if Vladimir Putin wants to continue to fight on the battlefields of Ukraine, the United States of America will sell Europe armaments so that they can be used by Ukraine to defend themselves.”

Later, Whitaker added, “We’re going to make sure that, strategically, we have enough that we need, and then, anything else that we can make, manufacture, and sell to our European allies and give to Ukraine, I think is a perfect and elegant solution for this.” And that the weapons sales are a chance to create jobs.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett