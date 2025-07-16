Marlow: All of Biden’s Autopen Pardons ‘Illegitimate,’ They Should Be ‘Nullified’

Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said former President Joe Biden’s autopen use for patrons was “illegitimate.”

Host Rob Finnerty said, “Joe Biden autopen pardon people like Doctor Fauci, Mark Milley, Joe Biden, his sister Valerie, his sister in law Sarah, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Adam Kinzinger. The only pardon that he has an actual signature on was for his son, Hunter Biden.”

He asked, “Alex what do you think happens next?”

Marlow said, “I’ll tell you, the biggest dead giveaway here is that he signed the Hunter pardon. That’s the most important detail of this whole story. He knew that it would be too suspicious, it’d be too risky, he wouldn’t know for sure that it was a done deal unless he signed it himself, which is a admission that the other pardons are illegitimate, should be null and void.”

He added, “It’s going to have to work its way through the court system. We’ve never tested something like this in terms of whether or not it’s illegal, but clearly it should be, and all the other pardons should be nullified. All those people should be held to account in courts of law going forward.”

