Dem Rep. Subramanyam: There Were Funds to Address TX Warning Concerns that Got Wasted

During an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) stated that there was federal funding that went to try to address concerns about weather warnings in Texas, “and that money was squandered. It was not spent in the right way. So, that was part of the problem.” “But now, those types of funding mechanisms aren’t even going to exist anymore,” because Republicans want to eliminate them.

He continued, “But now, those types of funding mechanisms aren’t even going to exist anymore, because, longer-term, what Republicans on the Hill are trying to do, basically, is take away funding for things like NOAA, things like the Weather Service, and we’re going to be left in situations where unexpected weather events happen and we can’t forecast them as well anymore. And I don’t think that the technology that we have in place is sufficient to be able to do that, and we need people to help make it better.”

