U.S. Amb. to NATO: ‘Very Clear’ Zelensky ‘Ready to Make a Deal’, We’ll See if Putin Is

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker stated that “It’s very clear that President Zelensky is ready to make a deal and has expressed that.” And whether or not Vladimir Putin comes to the table and agrees to a ceasefire and a lasting peace remains to be seen and is “up to him.”

Whitaker said, “Well, first of all, obviously, Ukraine needs to defend itself, and that’s what President Trump has been clear about. Whether or not Vladimir Putin comes to the table and agrees to a ceasefire and ultimately negotiates an enduring peace in Ukraine, that’s up to him. It’s very clear that President Zelensky is ready to make a deal and has expressed that.”

He continued, “But, at the same time, we are providing the weapons necessary. Ukraine has identified Patriot systems and air defense as the most important thing on their list. And so, obviously, you heard Gen. Grynkewich, he’s moving out on that. And there [are] a lot of other things that we’re moving out on, as well. And I think President Trump has created an urgency that we’re all trying to meet right now here in Brussels and really across NATO and across the U.S. military.”

