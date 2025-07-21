Ellison: Suit Over In-State Tuition for Illegals Is Just ‘Blue State Retaliation’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) reacted to the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state’s policy allowing illegal immigrants to get in-state tuition by saying that “it’s unprincipled. It is about blue state retaliation.”

Host Melissa Murray asked, “So, some have worried that the DOJ seems bent on targeting Democratic states and Democratic cities. It is now suing to stop a Minnesota policy that allows undocumented students to qualify for in-state tuition. Is all of this principled, or is it really just about blue state retaliation?”

Ellison responded, “Well, honestly, it’s unprincipled. It is about blue state retaliation. But I believe that some of this stuff is about the restoration of Jim Crow. Now, I don’t want to sound alarmist. But when they’re attacking — when they’re taking the picture of Jackie Robinson off the walls, when we have to fight to get it back up there, when they’re attacking diversity, equity, and inclusion at every turn, when they’re combing through statutes to find anything that they can complain about, when they’re rescinding consent decrees regarding police accountability issues, it seems to me that there’s a bigger, deeper, wider agenda. And I think it’s the restoration of a pre-1954 America.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett