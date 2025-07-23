Behar: Trump ‘Jealous’ of ‘Trim, Smart’ Obama

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar told her co-hosts that President Donald Trump was “jealous” of former President Barack Obama.

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said, “This was treason. This was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. Irrefutable proof that Obama was sedatious, that Obama led — was trying to lead a coup.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “What did he say?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I think he wants to be sedated.”

Goldberg said, “He wants to be sedated?”

Behar said, “Who tried to overthrow the government on January 6?”

She continued, “That was not Obama. You know, the thing about him is that he’s so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not, trim, smart, handsome.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Happily married.”

Behar continued, “Happily married and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy. Jealousy is not pretty. Green is not a good color.”

Hostin said, “I agree. It like Obama still lives rent in his head. I think Michelle Obama lives rent free in his head.”

She added, “He will never have swag, he will never be cool.”

