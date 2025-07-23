Marlow: The Lawfare Conspiracy to Destroy Trump Even Bigger Than Russia Hoax

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about lawfare during the Biden administration.

Marlow said, “This evidence that Tulsi Gabbard has brought about Trump/Russian collusion evidence, we should be seeing the exact same thing with the lawfare that was directed by the Joe Biden DOJ, meetings that clearly took place inside Joe Biden’s White House to collude and coordinate…the Russian collusion hoax was fairly apparent…arguably a bigger outrage was the overt effort to rig a presidential election by the Joe Biden White House and the Department of Justice via the lawfare system.”

Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, is available now is for pre-order now in hardcover and eReader format and will also be available as an audiobook read by the author himself.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo