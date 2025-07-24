Behar Predicts Fox News Will Take Trump Down

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar told her co-hosts she was enjoying watching the news again because she’s hopeful Fox News will take down President Donald Trump.

Discussing a clip of Jeffrey Epstein, Whoopi Goldberg said, “If you know who is in the files — I mean, nobody knows what these files are, so let’s start with that. What the context is, we don’t know. But his base does not seem to going away with this. They want answers.”

Behar said, “They do, and before we go on hiatus, we have one more show after this. I’m allowed to say that, right?”

She continued, “Before we go, I wanted to tell people the tide is turning, the tide is turning, and things are changing. I mean, the ultimate irony would be that Rupert Murdoch will take him down, Fox News, who created the monster, will take him Down. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she doesn’t accept Trump’s handling of the Epstein case, ‘I don’t accept it and I don’t think anyone else should accept it.’ Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, Charlie Kirk have all taken aim over Epstein. Joe Rogan, ‘They can lie about all kinds of things. Where’s the Epstein files?’ This goes on and on and the QAnon Shaman is turning on him. He’s now calling him a fraud and a piece of whatever. ”

She added, “Now that is interesting to me, and worth watching the news now, because I wanna see how this all plays out. Prior to this, they’ve been very much an acquiescence to the guy. But now that is changing, and I feel positive about it, and optimistic.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN