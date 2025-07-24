Chris Murphy: Trump’s Top Priority Is ‘Protection of the Rich and Powerful’

Thursday’s on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s top priority was “the protection of the rich and powerful.”

Discussing Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s meeting with Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, host Chris Hayes said, “I want to get your read on just what we’re seeing transpire, particularly with the number two of the Department of Justice showing up for this meeting today. The former personal attorney to the president, who’s friends with Maxwell’s attorney and appeared on his podcast and now is going to go to day two. what do you make of that?”

Murphy said, “Yeah, I mean listen. I think broadly, what you’re seeing is the number one priority for this administration which is the protection of the rich and powerful, the use of the White House to let Donald Trump and his friends get away with illegality, corruption and immorality. This is what the entirety of the first seven months of the Trump administration has been about. This is probably the most naked use of his power to try to conceal his corruption. He’s been really transparent about the fact that the Department of Justice is not an independent legal arm. It is just his personal political counsel. It is now staffed by people who are loyal only to Donald Trump, not loyal to the law, not loyal to the constitution, not loyal to the American people.”

