Lutnick: ‘Lots of Things’ We Want to Buy from China, We Want Cheap Stuff

On Wednesday’s “Bloomberg Surveillance,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that “There are lots of things” China produces that America wants to purchase and “we want inexpensive things on our shelves.”

Lutnick said, “I think what we talk about is, there’s a line, right? Below the line, we are giant economies, we should trade with each other, right? They want to buy our produce. They want to buy our vegetables, right? They need — they don’t grow everything, they don’t have the breadbasket of America that we have. So, they want to buy those products.”

He continued, “And you know what? There are lots of things that they make that we want to buy, that we want inexpensive things on our shelves. So, let’s talk below the line. Let’s open the market better in China and let us sell more things in China. And then, at the line, where we’re competitive, where is that line where, above that line, we’re not going to — they’re not going to sell us their hypersonic missiles and we’re not selling them our best chips. Those two things are not happening, because they’re a competitor. … But, of course, would we like to buy baby clothes that are inexpensive? Of course we would. That makes perfect sense.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett