Samaritan’s Purse: Israel Isn’t Blocking Aid Trucks in Gaza, Trucks Are Being Looted

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Samaritan’s Purse Vice President of Programs and Government Relations Ken Isaacs stated that in Gaza, “there was a common understanding that, in some way or another, the Israeli Defense Forces were not letting trucks go in. But that’s not what I found at all. What I found is that, in the interior of Gaza, there’s really no security and there’s no control, and it’s quite routine that the trucks are looted.”

Isaacs stated, “So, the people are very desperate. It’s not a good situation. It’s a bad situation. There’s ongoing conflict. It’s very complicated. You’ve got a circumstance where the United Nations has over 900 truckloads of items that they have brought in, commodities, and they’re sitting on the asphalt and they can’t move that into the country. Then you’ve got this new group that has come up out of the U.S, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and they are actually delivering food and they’re not having a problem with it. … I believe that there is a way that humanitarian assistance can be gotten in to the people.”

Host Greta Van Susteren then asked, “Why can’t you get the trucks in?”

Isaacs answered, “Well, that’s a good question. So, there was a common understanding that, in some way or another, the Israeli Defense Forces were not letting trucks go in. But that’s not what I found at all. What I found is that, in the interior of Gaza, there’s really no security and there’s no control, and it’s quite routine that the trucks are looted. There was an incident that happened four days ago with the World Food Programme that came in from the northwest. They brought, I think, a 25-truck convoy in. And it was a tragic circumstance, they described it that people came out to enthusiastically receive the food or whatever. But I know from what I have seen that people are desperate and desperate people in war zones do desperate things and rioting is a part of that. … And it was very unfortunate that that riot was happened — responded to with violence.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett