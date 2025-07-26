Blackburn Calls on Media to Return Pulitzer Prizes Awarded for Russia Collusion Hoax

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) took aim at the media for its involvement in the so-called Russia collusion hysteria.

The Tennessee Republican said the effort by Democrats and the media showed that they were “void of good ideas.”

“All right. So, they outright lie for three long years, and then they just dismiss all of this,” host Sean Hannity said. “Oh, forget about the real intelligence, forget about declassified information that you would think they want to see. Forget the fact that, with a high degree of confidence, you had top senior intelligence people saying this is wrong. What you’re doing, what we did was right. And oh, we don’t want to cover that after they lied for three years?”

Blackburn replied, “Well, and we should start by having them return all of their Pulitzers and their prizes and have them wear a sign that says gullible because you know that Brennan and Clapper and Comey were reeling them in like fish in a stocked pond. And they were probably laughing about how stupid they were that they printed everything they told them, and they never investigated anything. And now they are not going to cover it, Sean, because they know people have found them out. They know that they were not doing their job and they were expressing opinion.”

“And you know, one of the things I think is so significant on this is that the Democrats feel like they can only win if they cheat,” he continued. “Their ideas are not good enough. They’re void of good ideas, but they need the media to back them up in their cheating and cover for them. And that is the only way they can win. I think that is a sad state of affairs. And all of these fake news CNN and the people that have been against Donald Trump, I hope people just turn them off. Don’t ever listen to them again because they lied to you not once but for years.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor