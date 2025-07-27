Dem Rep. Crow: Obama Allegations by Tulsi Gabbard Are ‘Dangerous’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s allegation against former President Barack Obama was “dangerous.”

Host Shannon Bream said, “I’ve pored through these documents. I hope you’ve had a chance to go through them, too. Do you think a special counsel is warranted at this point, or some type of investigation to reassure people, regardless of party, that they can be assured that top officials are not going to be up to no good?”

Crow said, “Well, you know, the allegations and the conspiracy theories by Tulsi Gabbard would be sad if they weren’t so dangerous. She has turned herself into basically a weapon of mass distraction, is what I’ve been calling it, because it’s very clear what’s happening here. She’s trying to curry favor and get back into favor with Donald Trump, and has concocted these theories to do so.”

He added, “But let’s be really clear here that the Russian investigation and allegations of Russian interference into the election, have been the most examined and reexamined finding in the intelligence community history. There have been four investigations, including a bipartisan Senate investigation led under the first Trump administration and led in part by Marco Rubio. That was very, very clear on these findings.”

