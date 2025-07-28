Nolte: We Need Real Accountability and Indictments for Russiagate Not Memes and AI Videos of Obama Getting Arrested

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Senior Writer John Nolte talked about the revelations on intelligence regarding the Obama administration, Trump, and Russia.

Nolte said, “The question is, now, is, is the Trump administration going to do something about this, is there going to be actual accountability? Or is he just going to fire off these Truth Social memes and AIs of Obama getting arrested? Because if it’s as serious as they say it is, there’s nothing funny about it, and there needs to be accountability, there needs to be indictments, there needs to be grand juries, and if they’re not going to do that, just shut up and deport people. I don’t need your right-wing wacky material. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of them releasing all this stuff and oh, such a big deal, and then there’s no accountability.”

