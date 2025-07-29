Van Hollen: Netanyahu Is Using ‘Food as a Weapon of War’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was using “food as a weapon of war.”

Van Hollen said, “I think it’s very important that we get his eyewitness testimony there have also been other whistleblowers who have reported on what’s happening there in Gaza. As you reported in the lead in this began back in March when Netanyahu imposed a total blockade on food and humanitarian aid into Gaza. Then when they began to allow a trickle in they replaced the UN delivery system aid delivery system with this, which is really designed to use food as a weapon of war.”

He continued, “They went from 400 distribution sites to four, which is also a way to control the population. And so this story needs to be told. So when Donald Trump says that people should thank the United States for providing funds to the in fact, the United States has been complicit in the starvation and the shooting deaths of that death trap.”

Van Hollen added, “Donald Trump to date has not publicly called upon the Netanyahu government to restore the UN distribution system for aid to begin to get the 500 trucks a day that would be necessary to surge food at this point in this growing famine. He could do it like that.”

