CNN’s Golodryga: Trump Opposed COVID School Closures, But He Didn’t Cite Data 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” host Bianna Golodryga stated that President Donald Trump pushed against lengthy COVID school closures, but he was “not citing any specific data for that demand.”

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said, “Americans know what Democrats are against. We’re against Donald Trump, but they don’t know what we’re for. They don’t know what we want to do with power on day one. And to earn that trust to be able to govern for the American people, we have to explain the big and bold ideas for our agenda. I think Americans perceive that there’s a corrupt status quo, that it’s threatening to their financial freedom, that it’s threatening to their American Dream. And Democrats need to take on that status quo. We’ve got to restore law and order, not just constitutional law and order and the checks and balances, but also the law and order of daily experience, of making sure you can go to a CVS and buy shampoo without having to ask the clerk to unlock it for you because of shoplifting. We have to treat cost disease in housing and health care, which now consume half of a middle-class family’s take-home pay. And we’ve got to deliver excellence in education, particularly for the 25 million American students who, since the pandemic, since the disastrous school closures, have fallen behind on reading and mathematics.”

Golodryga then stated, “Yeah. And we should note that it was President Trump at the time that was pushing for schools to be reopened, now, not citing any specific data for that demand. Nonetheless, as soon as he was doing that, it did seem as if Democrats were even more defiant to do just the opposite.”

