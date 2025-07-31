Gowdy: Comey Did ‘Generational Damage’ to FBI, Brennan ‘Allergic to the Truth’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” network host Trey Gowdy, a former South Carolina Republican congressman and House Oversight Committee chairman, said former CIA Director John Brennan is “allergic to the truth” and former FBI Director James Comey did “generational damage ” to the agency.

Gowdy said, “The one name that does not come up tonight so far is Chris Wray. We did not go from Jim Comey to Kash Patel. We had an FBI director named Chris Wray, and Congress repeatedly asked him for all the information you have on the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Russia investigation, and what Durham put in the annex and what Kash Patel found in those burn bags Chris Wray never bothered to turn over to Congress. So, yes, those reports may be missing something because the FBI aided and abetted the DNC. The fact that Jim Comey wanted Hillary Clinton to win the white House. I’m telling you, Brett, he has done generational damage to the Bureau.”

He added, “And unfortunately for Brennan, the same allergy to the truth that he has now. He is allergic to the truth. He lied in that part of his testimony in a lot about whether or not the dossier was used in court filings, the statute drawn. But to Leslie’s point, handcuffs are not the only way we meet out accountability in this culture. There’s shame, there’s history. It’s not just prison. There are other ways we meet out accountability. The fact that somebody is not wearing handcuffs does not to me think that what they did is okay, because it wasn’t.”

