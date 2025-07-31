Speaker Johnson: GOP ‘Going to Defy History When We Grow the Majority in the House’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) predicted on Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Republicans will grow their majority in the House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections.

Johnson said, “Well, the devil is always in the details, Jake. I mean, some of these blue states have had commissions, and they have worked out so that they’ve eliminated Republican seats in their states. We’ve already seen that in some of the states around the country. So I’m not sure that’s the solution either. I will tell you what: I will work with whatever we have at the end of the day. We have a a solid hardworking Republican majority in the House right now and the Senate. We’re delivering for the people, and I’m very excited to go out and tell that story.”

He added, “I’m very excited about the midterm election. You know that we’re going to defy history when we grow the majority in the House because it’s only twice in the last 90 years that a sitting president has picked up seats for his party in that first election cycle, but we’re going to do it this time. We have a very favorable map, regardless of how well this comes out, and we have policies. We’re delivering on our promises for the people, and that’s going to make all the difference.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN