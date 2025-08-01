CNN’s Anderson on NYT’s Inaccurate Gaza Pic: ‘A Chronically Sick Child’ ‘Can Be Starved’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Connect the World,” host Becky Anderson commented on The New York Times running a photo of an emaciated Palestinian child it featured on the that had pre-existing health problems that the paper ended up having to attach an Editors’ Note about by saying that “A chronically sick child…can be starved to death.”

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said, “The New York Times, they put a picture of a poor Palestinian baby who suffers from a genetic disease. And they claim he was starved by Israel. And then they had to retract and actually admit that it wasn’t the case. … In the last three days, Becky, we allowed hundreds of trucks to enter Gaza. No one can blame Israel now. And, still, you see that the same allegations continue. So, they will continue because it’s a way for Hamas to put pressure on Israel.”

Anderson then stated, “It’s not an issue of 200 trucks on one day. The U.N. said back in April that no humanitarian or commercial supplies had entered since March the 2nd, making it the longest ban on aid of the war. And the WFP described starvation as ‘When a person does not receive enough food to sustain their basic bodily functions and stay alive.’ So, with respect, — and you’re alluding, in The New York Times reporting, to the body of a sick child. A chronically sick child, sir, can be starved to death.”

