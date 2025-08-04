Jeffries: Texas Redistricting an Effort ‘Steal the Midterm Elections’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that Republicans in Texas are attempting to steal the 2026 midterm elections with their redistricting effort.

Jeffries said, “The Texas governor is a cowardly fake bully. He was ordered by Donald Trump to convene a special session of the legislature in order to gerrymander the Texas congressional map and try to rig the midterm elections.”

He continued, “This is a cowardly move by Republicans in Texas. And I’m so appreciative of the courage, the character and the conviction being shown by Texas democrats from the legislature.”

Jeffries added, “Democrats are going to respond from coast to coast and at all points in between to this effort to steal the midterm elections. Republicans are on the run right now. Donald Trump is deeply unpopular. Their One Big Ugly Bill, which is now law, is deeply unpopular. It rips away health care from millions of Americans, steals food from the mouths of children. All of this is being done in terms of hurting everyday Americans so they can reward their billionaire donors. And they don’t want to face the voters in a free and fair election. Perhaps Donald Trump and Mike Johnson and Republicans in Washington and Texas thought that Democrats would not respond. We’re going to respond forcefully, aggressively and relentlessly.”

