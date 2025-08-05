Marlow: ‘The Lawfare Against Trump Would Not Have Been Possible if There was Accountability for Russiagate’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about connections between lawfare and Russiagate.

Marlow stated, “The lawfare against Trump would not have been possible if there was accountability for Russigate, if Clapper and Brennan and Comey hadn’t gotten book deals and cable news contributorships but had, instead, gotten handcuffs and perp walks for what they did, there would not have been any of this lawfare.”

