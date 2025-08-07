Gottheimer: Hamas Kills People Trying to Get Aid Out, ‘Willing to Shoot Them’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) talked about aid to Palestinians in Gaza and said that Hamas is “willing to shoot them, the ones who are working and trying to get aid out, they’re killing them.”

Gottheimer stated, “Hamas is taking the food and selling the food back to innocent Palestinians. We know that Hamas does not care about the Palestinian people, right? They’re willing to shoot them, the ones who are working and trying to get aid out, they’re killing them.”

Gottheimer also stated that U.N. aid is getting stolen and aid trucks are just sitting there in Gaza, but the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is working far better at having an orderly process and ensuring Hamas isn’t taking the aid, and stated that the GHF and the United Nations should “work closely” with each other.

