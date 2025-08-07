Ontario Premier Ford: Trump ‘Wants to Hurt the American People’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that President Donald Trump wanted “to hurt the American people” with tariffs.

Ford said, “We directly employ, just Ontario alone, 9 million Americans. Across the entire country of Canada, it’s probably closer to 20 million Americans rely on Canada for jobs and vice versa. We rely on jobs with trade with the U.S., but it’s just hurting both countries. And as we’re diversifying and the rest of the world diversifying, onshoring products that are typically made in the U.S., no matter if it’s aluminum cans or tins or steel beams, we’re onshoring everything. We’re very, very concerned with the actions of the Trump administration. And, you know, President Trump and Secretary Lutnick, they’re they’re smart guys, they understand numbers. When you see 37,000 Americans have lost their jobs that can’t pay the rent or can’t pay a mortgage, put food on their table, this is just going to grow even more — $6.2 billion in tariff-related costs to the auto sector, and that’s going to increase. So the auto workers are going to be losing their jobs.”

He added, “Ontario alone last year attracted over $40 billion of investment, creating more jobs, more opportunities. I would much rather, you know, work with our greatest ally and closest friend and increase jobs in both countries, and we can do that. We’d be the two strongest nations in the world economically. That’s our goal. But unfortunately, President Trump doesn’t want to go down that avenue. He wants to hurt the American people, and that’s exactly what he’s doing.”

