Maher: Schools Getting Serious About Antisemitism, ‘Don’t Think They Would Have’ Under Biden

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that universities are finally taking campus antisemitism seriously, “which I don’t think they would have done under Biden.”

While discussing the Trump administration’s settlement with Columbia University, TV host Dr. Phil said, “The stuff you’re hearing on campuses today is — I have to tell you, I never thought I would hear it in my lifetime, the antisemitic rhetoric and the treatment of the Jewish students is just absolutely, we should be ashamed.”

Maher responded, “And they’re finally taking that seriously, which I don’t think they would have done under Biden. They just weren’t. That’s not where it was oriented.”

