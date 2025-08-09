Marlow: The Definitive Takedown of Tish James, Queen of Anti-Trump Lawfare

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the conduct of New York Attorney General Tish James in her case against President Trump.

Marlow stated that James intended to go after Trump and even campaigned on doing so, went after Trump for something that had no victim since none of the alleged victims ever filed any complaints and “it was the first time in state history, at least that I could find, that someone had been accused of fraud when no one suggested they were actually harmed.” And, given the prices of other real estate in the area, Mar-A-Lago wasn’t undervalued by Trump, but was by the court at a drastic level.

"The Alex Marlow Show," hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network.

