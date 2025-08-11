Glaude: Trump, His Minions Believe the U.S. Is a ‘White Republic’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump and “his minions” believe the United States is a “white republic.”

Glaude said, “The Trump administration and his minions, they reject the idea of America as on the road to being a more perfect union. They reject more perfect union talk. Why? Because the MAGA Evangelical vision of American civil religion presupposes that the victory was won in the founding. All we need to do is remember, restore and conserve. We don’t need to tell the story about how we faltered with regards to slavery. We don’t need to tell the story about Jim Crow. We don’t need to tell the story about women, native Americans. We don’t need to tell the story about where we fell short because if we do, as the executive order around restoring truth in American history said, it amounts to a disparaging Americans past and living. So history disappears and heritage stands in. All of this is happening in the 250th year of the country.”

He added, “Part of what we see Trump doing, my dear friend, right, is telling a story that justifies the fact that he believes we are a white republic. That’s what he’s doing. And in so many ways, the white republic blurs into him. we’re right back where we started.”

