Philly D.A. Krasner on Rise in Some Crime Categories: ‘Trump Is the Public Safety Emergency’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) responded to a question on the rise in some crime categories in the city and what he would say to someone concerned about that by saying that most categories are down and “Donald Trump is the public safety emergency.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “[W]hen we talk about these numbers with the White House on crime, the numbers that you just listed for Philadelphia, specifically, they may say, yes, that is what — they’re looking at the homicide rate falling to its lowest in two decades after it peaked in 2022. But they might look at numbers saying, well, in the last year, Philadelphia has not been able to bring down instances of rape. There’s been a 24% rise in thefts, aggravated assaults with guns that are ticking up, and auto thefts. What would you say if there was a resident in Philadelphia who says, I’d like to see that changed and maybe I like what the President is doing? What would you say to them?”

Krasner responded, “Well, first of all, I’d say you might want to include the whole slide, because out of the 18 categories, 15 are down. What you showed was three that are up, but 15 are down. Homicide is way down, rape down. … The reality is, we’re massively down. We’re going to set a record, and it’s not two decades. It’s five decades. We’ve never seen anything like this in Philadelphia. So, there is no emergency here, except Donald Trump, okay. You’re not a 34-time felon, Kaitlan. I’m not a 34-time felon. The person directing this, claiming he’s in favor of public safety, is a 34-time felon. And if he went to court for his other crimes, we’d be looking at more felonies than that. Let’s not kid ourselves. He doesn’t like public safety. He likes public disorder that gives him an excuse to roll tanks. That’s what he wants. That’s what dictators want. So, let’s not get lost in his silly argument, his silly distraction from the fact that he doesn’t want to give up information on his own involvement in a pedophile ring. Did we all forget about that? Let’s not get away from that. Let’s not get into his silly arguments. This country may have its lowest year of crime on record this year. At the same time, this man is claiming a public safety emergency. Donald Trump is the public safety emergency. It’s him and we all need to stand up to that, or we are going to lose our country.”

