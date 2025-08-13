Homan: While Under Federal Control D.C. ‘Is Not Going to Be a Sanctuary City’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” border czar Tom Homan said that during President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of the policing in Washington, D.C., sanctuary city status will not be enforced.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “Let me ask you about the D.C. situation and does the fact that there’s National Guard there now? It’s a sanctuary city like sanctuary cities across the country, but it’s unique in that it has federal control. Now you’ve got National Guard on the ground, side by side with ICE. Does that combination basically negate the sanctuary city status in Washington, D.C., at least for these 30 days, in terms of what you can do there, Tom?”

Homan said, “Yes, I think D.C. under federal control is not going to be a sanctuary city. We’re working with the police hand in hand, and when we encounter a criminal, illegal alien, they will be turned over to ICE, and that’s the way it should be. I mean, I’m not saying every illegal alien in D.C. is a criminal, but many are. So these are people we are going to focus on. The illegal alien criminal threat in D.C. is not going to be protected. There’s no sanctuary for these people in the city of D.C.”

