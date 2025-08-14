CNN’s Honig: Trump’s Actions on J6 Were Terrible, But It’s Irrelevant, I’d Like to Be Safe in D.C. Now

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig said that he completely disagrees with all of the actions President Donald Trump took on January 6 and believes “the pardons were a disgrace.” But that’s pretty irrelevant to the current debate over his actions on crime in the city now and even though Trump is hypocritical, he’d like to have safety in the city.

Honig said, “I also reject the January 6 [argument]. Look, I’ve been a 100%, unambiguous critic of everything Donald Trump did on January 6. I believe he should have been charged criminally. I believe the pardons were a disgrace. But why does that mean he can’t do anything now to enforce the law to promote public safety?”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) responded, “I think it raises questions about the sincerity.”

Honig cut in to counter, “Sure, he’s a hypocrite. fine. He’s a hypocrite. … Would you rather have national security out in D.C. where you work or not?”

Torres then stated that the city needs more money and Republicans in Congress cut the city’s budget, and other panelists cut in before Honig could respond.

Earlier in the segment, Honig said it is undeniable that the city is dangerous.

