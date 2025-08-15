Emanuel: Trump Likely Putting Personal Interests Ahead of America‘s National Security

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he was worried President Donald Trump was putting his own interests above America’s national security interests during his Anchorage, Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Discussing Putin, Emanuel said, “He is keeping Moscow and Saint Petersburg as far away from the battlefield and the consequence of this battlefield, because he is very worried if people when, quote, ceasefire or whatever happens, there will be a tabulation of the win/loss here of both body count, economically, strategically what‘s happened to Russia.”

He continued, “That‘s why slightly the red carpet they are cheering back Moscow because the isolation is done. And this was a freebie, a total freebie without, literally, you cannot — where‘s America‘s scorecard from kind of how you measure this?”

He added, “That‘s why I worry about President Trump putting his own personal interests ahead of America‘s national security interests.”

