GOP Rep. Alford: Trump Is Setting Up with Zelensky for a ‘Big Win’

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO) discussed President Donald Trump’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Missouri Republican predicted a “big win” for Trump.

“Congressman, your reaction to President Trump’s post on Truth Social,” FBN host Cheryl Casone said. “It seemed a bit combative, as we know, Zelensky arrives today at the White House for this historic meeting.

“Good morning, Cheryl,” he said. “Thanks for having me on. It is a bit combative, possibly, but look at the attitude that Zelensky had in the Oval Office. I think President Trump is setting it up for today to have a big win in the Oval Office. And I think it’s going to mean looking at the past a little bit, we realize that Joe Biden broke it, and now the U.S. taxpayers, the U.S. and along with Europe is going to have to buy it, I think, in part, by the security guarantees that have been talked about so far, possibly Article Five security guarantees.

Alford continued, “And Zelensky, I think in the end, I’ve been saying this for some time now, is going to have to make a deal. He — you know, Obama pretty much gave up all of Crimea and with nothing, with no retaliation whatsoever on the part of Ukraine and any support from the U.S. And so now we’re left with the — in a position to where I believe Zelensky is going to have to make a deal at some point, and we’re still going to have to keep Vladimir Putin at bay to make sure that he does not have any further aggressions into the Balkans. I know Poland is, is very concerned. Other NATO countries are as well as and they should be.”

